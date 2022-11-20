13.9 C
Belluno
domenica, Novembre 20, 2022
Home Cronaca/Politica Ritrovata in buone condizioni Doris nelle vicinanze del Maè
Cronaca/Politica

Ritrovata in buone condizioni Doris nelle vicinanze del Maè

Scritto da redazione
0
55

Longarone (BL), 20 – 11- 22  È appena arrivata la notizia che alcuni passanti hanno ritrovato Doris, 51 anni, di Longarone (BL), lungo il torrente Maè. Provata, ma in buone condizioni, al momento la donna è assieme ai Carabinieri.

Share
Previous articleMuore travolto da una pianta
redazionehttp://www.bellunopress.it

RELATED ARTICLES

Cronaca/Politica

Muore travolto da una pianta

redazione -
Longarone (BL), 20 - 11 - 22   Questa mattina verso le 10 la Centrale del 118 è stata attivata per una persona travolta da...
Read more
Cronaca/Politica

Cordoglio per la scomparsa di Elvio Scottini

redazione -
Il sindaco di Feltre, a nome personale e di tutta l’Amministrazione, esprime cordoglio per la morte di Elvio Scottini. “La sua - ricorda il sindaco...
Read more
Cronaca/Politica

Ricerca donna a Longarone ancora senza esito

redazione -
Longarone (BL), 19 - 11 - 22   Una quarantina di persone ha preso parte anche oggi alle ricerche di Doris, la 51enne di Longarone...
Read more
- Advertisment -












Popolari

Ritrovata in buone condizioni Doris nelle vicinanze del Maè

Cronaca/Politica redazione -
Longarone (BL), 20 - 11- 22  È appena arrivata la notizia che alcuni passanti hanno ritrovato Doris, 51 anni, di Longarone (BL), lungo il...
Read more

Muore travolto da una pianta

Cronaca/Politica redazione -
Longarone (BL), 20 - 11 - 22   Questa mattina verso le 10 la Centrale del 118 è stata attivata per una persona travolta da...
Read more

Torna la Fiera di Sant’Andrea a Cencenighe: protagonisti gli animali del territorio e colorati mercatini in attesa del Natale

Pausa Caffè redazione -
Sabato 26 novembre e domenica 27 novembre 2022 la nuova edizione della fiera rinata da una tradizione secolare La Pro Loco di Cencenighe Agordino,...
Read more

I 200 anni dell’Istituto Catullo di Belluno. Venerdì 25 novembre le celebrazioni

Prima Pagina redazione -
Il 25 novembre 1822 l’Istituto T. Catullo iniziava la propria storia. Lunedì 28 novembre al Teatro Comunale di Belluno, avrà luogo, a partire dalle ore...
Read more
Share

ARTICOLI IN EVIDENZA

Fusione Bim Gsp con Bim Belluno Infrastrutture. Chi sarà la società incorporante? Interrogazione di Lucia Olivotto

Cronaca/Politica redazione -
In quale atto deliberativo di Bim Gsp e Bim Belluno Infrastrutture è presente la decisione di procedere alla fusione per incorporazione? Chi sarà la società incorporante? Sono...
Read more

Lavoro, Economia, Turismo redazione -
Borgo Valbelluna, 7 novembre 2022 - Si è tenuta oggi, presso la sede di Ceramica Dolomite di Trichiana (Borgo Valbelluna), l'inaugurazione ufficiale della nuova...
Read more

L’anno che verrà * di Filiberto Dal Molin

Prima Pagina redazione -
Caro amico ti scrivo così ti informo un po’. Da quando ci siamo scritti l’ultima volta ci sono grosse novità. Nel mondo la tragicommedia del...
Read more

ARTICOLI PIÙ LETTI

L’Aifa anticipa al 7 agosto l’approvazione dell’uso dei monoclonali nella cura ai pazienti covid-19

Prima Pagina redazione -
C’è una novità nelle cure dell’infezione da covid-19. Lo ha stabilito l’Aifa, l’Agenzia italiana per il farmaco, anticipando l’autorizzazione all’utilizzo degli anticorpi monoclonali a...
Read more

Maltempo, aggiornamento delle ore 23: frane in Alpago, Zoldo e Cadore. Blackout elettrico nell’agordino

Cronaca/Politica redazione -
Belluno, 5 dicembre 2020 - Aggiornamento ore 23 della situazione maltempo in provincia. La quota neve si è innalzata a 1500/1600 metri. Strada provinciale 251 chiusa...
Read more

Vaia, Il governo proroga i tempi dei lavori. De Menech: “La Regione avrà dodici mesi in più per completare le opere di ripristino”

Cronaca/Politica redazione -
Roma, 5 dicembre 2020  -  Due emendamenti al di disegno di legge 2779 di conversione del decreto 125/2020 'emergenze' consentono di allungare di 12 mesi...
Read more

Categorie popolari

CHI SIAMO

Bellunopress è un quotidiano locale on line gratuito fondato nel gennaio 2009 da Roberto De Nart. Cronaca, politica, cultura, eventi, prevalentemente della Provincia di Belluno, con aggiornamenti in tempo reale in tutto l’arco della giornata.

Scrivici a: redazione@bellunopress.it

SEGUICI

© 2020 Bellunopress - Dolomiti - Grafica by FlashFactory

Share