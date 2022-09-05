13.9 C
Vite sul fiume, con Tieri Filippin. Venerdì alla Libreria Tarantola di Belluno

Riprendono gli incontri con l’autore alla Libreria Tarantola in via Psaro a Belluno. Venerdì 9 settembre alle ore 18:30 si terrà la presentazione del libro “Vite sul fiume” di Tieri Filippin. Conduce l’incontro Francesca Dal Borgo.

